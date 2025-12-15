Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.2042, but opened at $1.15. Sharp shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 271 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

