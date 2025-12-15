Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $30.48. Ameresco shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 16,216 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.