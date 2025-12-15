Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.01. Pharming Group shares last traded at $16.9710, with a volume of 6,122 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHAR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,740.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

