Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.3683, but opened at $0.34. Solgold shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 4,940 shares changing hands.

Solgold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

