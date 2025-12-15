Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 346,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 165,061 shares.The stock last traded at $30.5850 and had previously closed at $32.32.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $709.55 million during the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 30.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

