Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,510,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 5,390,581 shares.The stock last traded at $11.3670 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 7.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 99,204,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 992,048 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Further Reading

