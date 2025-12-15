Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00004080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $130.56 million and approximately $39.91 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000011 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

