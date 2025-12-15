ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.86 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $63.86 million and $2.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,098,845,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,252,058 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,098,808,928.0160685 with 1,082,198,723.1875396 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.06202653 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $1,970,715.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

