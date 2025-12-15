BNB Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, BNB has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $866.27 or 0.00989101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $119.32 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 137,735,456 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 137,735,481.21. The last known price of BNB is 888.29947146 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3004 active market(s) with $1,772,146,248.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.