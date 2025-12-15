TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EG. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.50.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.86. The company had a trading volume of 94,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.86. Everest Group has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $373.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Everest Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

