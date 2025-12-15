Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $33.68. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $31.3420, with a volume of 468,036 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 4.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% in the second quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 1,133,115 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,392,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,915,000 after buying an additional 551,910 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after buying an additional 435,349 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

