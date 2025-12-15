Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $33.39. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $33.6690, with a volume of 11,193 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $586.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.83 million.

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 2,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,240.75. This trade represents a 12.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 126.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

