Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.63. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $18.7960, with a volume of 2,377,075 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $278,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

