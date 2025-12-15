BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.52. BGM Group shares last traded at $5.6660, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
BGM Group Trading Up 2.6%
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BGM Group during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BGM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.
Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.
