Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.95, but opened at $80.00. Limbach shares last traded at $79.5640, with a volume of 31,051 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LMB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Limbach Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $54,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Limbach by 4.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 723,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,274,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 1,909.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 28,203 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile



Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

