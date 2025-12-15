Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.36. Ur Energy shares last traded at $1.3750, with a volume of 3,087,885 shares traded.

URG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 226,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $292,352.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,484.32. This trade represents a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Gili acquired 155,000 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $187,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,550. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,056,661 shares of company stock worth $1,558,263. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ur Energy by 63.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ur Energy by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

