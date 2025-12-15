LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $19.38. LENZ Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.1150, with a volume of 233,266 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Olsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,531.30. The trade was a 67.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard bought 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $122,585.36. This trade represents a 68.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Recommended Stories

