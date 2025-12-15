Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $22.92. Immunome shares last traded at $24.8180, with a volume of 3,207,663 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMNM

Immunome Trading Up 18.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Immunome by 38.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Immunome by 67.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.