ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.6460, with a volume of 498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $957.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

