Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $80.2850, with a volume of 16363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 1.72%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 432.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 92,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

