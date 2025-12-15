Qtum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.34 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $152.00 million and $30.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.17 or 0.03451856 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00005959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,922,966 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

