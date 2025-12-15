Ignition (FBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210.77 Thousand

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Ignition token can now be bought for $87,650.11 or 1.00078804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $210.77 thousand worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,547.54 or 1.01103485 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 11,518 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 11,612.89872094. The last known price of Function is 89,603.30787205 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $75.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

