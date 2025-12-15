Dymension (DYM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. Dymension has a total market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,547.54 or 1.01103485 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,058,039,791 coins and its circulating supply is 425,905,834 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,058,016,066 with 425,751,923 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.07566659 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $3,627,242.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

