Movado Group (MOV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

12/8/2025 – Movado Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Movado Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/28/2025 – Movado Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/28/2025 – Movado Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/26/2025 – Movado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They now have a $31.50 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Movado Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Movado Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Movado Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Movado Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/28/2025 – Movado Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2025 – Movado Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

