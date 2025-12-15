David Williams Acquires 250,000 Shares of RMA Global (ASX:RMY) Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider David Williams bought 250,000 shares of RMA Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00.

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, David Williams acquired 200,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$8,800.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, David Williams bought 4,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$168.00.

RMA Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

