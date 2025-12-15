Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys 15,646 Shares of Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,601.75.

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 14,212 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 per share, with a total value of A$15,988.50.

On Monday, December 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 12,548 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,053.76.

On Friday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,208 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.11 per share, with a total value of A$11,361.50.

On Thursday, December 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 16,921 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,663.86.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 25,227 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$27,648.79.

On Monday, September 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,486 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,833.01.

On Friday, September 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,396 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$10,683.25.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,660 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$17,774.10.

On Thursday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 6,023 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$6,836.11.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,934 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,989.49.

WAM Strategic Value Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

