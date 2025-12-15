Ruediger Weseloh Buys 600,000 Shares of Nyrada (ASX:NYR) Stock

Nyrada Inc. (ASX:NYR – Get Free Report) insider Ruediger Weseloh acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00.
Nyrada Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.42.
Nyrada Company Profile
