Kevin Deery Sells 1,418,000 Shares of Civmec (ASX:CVL) Stock

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Deery sold 1,418,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.33, for a total transaction of A$1,885,940.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

