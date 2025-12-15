Kevin Deery Sells 1,418,000 Shares of Civmec (ASX:CVL) Stock

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Deery sold 1,418,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.33, for a total transaction of A$1,885,940.00.
Civmec Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Civmec Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Civmec
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro’s Sell-Off Is a Mirage—Here’s Why the Rally May Come Back Fast
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Companies Turning Big Cash Flow Into Bigger Shareholder Gains
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GOOGL’s Unstoppable Momentum Drives Price Targets to Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.