Rydar Equities Inc. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.20. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.