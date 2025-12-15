Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL) vs. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Financial Survey

Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Free Report) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hpil and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hpil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Hpil.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hpil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $517.42 million 6.15 $151.26 million $3.19 19.54

This table compares Hpil and Cohen & Steers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Hpil.

Risk and Volatility

Hpil has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Hpil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hpil and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hpil N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 29.73% 29.40% 19.73%

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Hpil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hpil

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focuses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

