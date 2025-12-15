Bitcoin Private Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910.56 thousand and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00467576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.