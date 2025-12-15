NetMind Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $528.44 thousand worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 143,863,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,606,591 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 143,863,327.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.13837964 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $482,371.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

