Prom (PROM) Price Tops $8.96 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $163.59 million and $5.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $8.96 or 0.00010235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000011 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.01620453 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,099,604.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.