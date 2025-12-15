AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.6630, with a volume of 7184610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

