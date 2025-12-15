Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.4750, with a volume of 38792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.50, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 78.0%. This is a boost from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 850.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

