iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 1867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

