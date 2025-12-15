TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.9090, with a volume of 1238959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

