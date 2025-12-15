FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

FIH Mobile Trading Up 1,200.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

