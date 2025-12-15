AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.0890, with a volume of 831927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on AXT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,495,564 shares in the company, valued at $30,071,546.20. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 25,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,920.96. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 326,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,808 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 31.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

