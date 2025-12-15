FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 10460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Wolfe Research upgraded FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $151.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $428,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,387.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $172,600.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,274,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,074.99. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $842,076. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 422,277 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1,876.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

