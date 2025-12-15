General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.84 and last traded at $81.3340, with a volume of 874919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,589 shares of company stock valued at $77,219,450. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 71,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,066,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

