Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.5650, with a volume of 14763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

