Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.1060, with a volume of 10972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.0960.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 731.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.