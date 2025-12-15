4,219 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,219 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,345,000 after acquiring an additional 880,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $318,224,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group set a $487.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.15.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $356.43 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.58 and a 52 week high of $474.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

