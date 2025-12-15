Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 117.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KDT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,361,179.27. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,284 shares of company stock valued at $41,648,819 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $262.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.96 and a twelve month high of $367.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Capmk cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

