Frontier (FRONT) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $165.69 thousand and approximately $56.45 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,547.54 or 1.01103485 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,760,351 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

