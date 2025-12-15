Comparing Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) & Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Vincerx Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.01) 0.00 Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($5.31) 0.00

Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Vincerx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Vincerx Pharma N/A -248.33% -132.73%

Summary

Vincerx Pharma beats Evelo Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

