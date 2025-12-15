Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) vs. Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Critical Review

Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Advanced Medical Isotope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Advanced Medical Isotope alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced Medical Isotope and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00 Investcorp Credit Management BDC 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Investcorp Credit Management BDC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,091.21 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC $23.88 million 1.69 -$144,200.00 ($0.01) -280.00

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Medical Isotope -6,144.90% N/A -113.56% Investcorp Credit Management BDC -0.30% 3.33% 1.19%

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million to $25 million in companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million with EBITDA at least $15 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.