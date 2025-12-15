Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) versus Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Head to Head Analysis

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Codere Online Luxembourg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Codere Online Luxembourg 1 1 1 0 2.00

Skillz currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.99%. Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -69.44% -50.96% -22.19% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Skillz and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Codere Online Luxembourg”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $95.47 million 0.88 -$46.79 million ($4.14) -1.33 Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.63 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Codere Online Luxembourg has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz.

Risk and Volatility

Skillz has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats Skillz on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

