Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,439.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Insider Buying and Selling

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total transaction of £15,586.80. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN stock traded up GBX 1 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,215.50. 2,920,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a market capitalization of £13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,304.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,257.86.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.